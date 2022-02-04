Gardaí are carrying out investigations into the discovery of a young woman's body in Sligo.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the Ballinode area yesterday.

The woman, aged in her late teens, was pronounced dead and her remains have since been removed from the scene.

A garda spokesman said they are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination.

This will be completed in due course and will determine the course of the investigation.

At this stage gardaí do not suspect any foul play and are not treating the young woman's death as suspicious.