Gardai investigate after two injured in nightclub 'crush'

Two people were injured at a popular nightclub in Maynooth in the early hours of this morning.

Two people were injured at a popular nightclub in Maynooth in the early hours of this morning.

An evacuation occurred following a 'crush' outside what is believed to be Mischief Nightclub in the student town.

"Gardai were called to an incident outside a nightclub in Maynooth this morning, 5 October 2018," a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

"There was a crush situation and people were evacuated immediately. Two persons were injured in the incident."

DJs Mark McCabe and Hannah Wants were performing in the venue last night. The event poster shows that the event was part of 'MSU Fest 2018' in association with Maynooth Students' Union.

British DJ Hannah Wants took to Twitter after the gig, saying that security "had to get barriers" for the crowd during the night.

"The one time I wear a jumper to a club and decide not to put a top on underneath would of course be the time I played at the hottest club I’ve ever played in, had to take my jumper off no joke," she said.

"Big up Maynooth that was crazy, security had to go get barriers for the crowd. Love u."

Independent.ie has contacted Maynooth Students' Union and Mischief Nightclub for comment.

Online Editors