A FORENSIC anthropologist will examine a second set of skeletal human remains found in east Cork in the space of 18 months.

The remains - which are not believed to involve those of an adult - were located outside Killeagh in east Cork last weekend.

They have been recovered and transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) morgue for further analysis.

It is expected that they will then be transferred to Dublin for expert examination.

In January 2021, skeletal remains of an elderly female were found in the east Cork area, by the siding of an old, abandoned railway line.

That individual - who remains unidentified - is believed to have been dead for eight years or more before their remains were discovered by workmen converting the old railway line in a greenway.

It is unclear whether the latest remains recovered are male or female.

However, they are believed to have lain at the site for a considerable period of time, possibly up to 20 years.

The discovery was made outside Killeagh on September 23 and the remains were taken to the Cork Morgue after the site was sealed off and subjected to a detailed forensic examination.

Gardaí said the nature of their investigation will now be determined by pathology and forensic tests.

"The remains were removed to Cork City Morgue and the assistance of a forensic anthropologist has been sought," a Garda spokesperson said.

"A post-mortem is scheduled to take place, the results of which will direct the course of the investigation."

For operation reasons, Gardaí have not confirmed precisely where the remains were found - or how close the site was to where the elderly female remains were found last year.

It is unclear whether the two discoveries are linked.

Gardaí hope to be able to obtain dental and DNA samples from the latest skeletal remains which may prove crucial in identifying the person.

One theory about the January 2021 skeleton discovery is that the remains may have been buried at a different site before being brought to the old railway siding.

Those remains are believed to belong to a woman in her 70s.

A major public appeal was launched to try to identify the elderly woman.

However, her death is being treated as suspicious.

The woman has not been matched to any missing person profile despite exhaustive DNA, dental and forensic tests since the skeleton was discovered on January 5, 2021 by workmen clearing sections of the old Midleton-Youghal railway line.

Her identity has baffled Gardaí with officers now convinced the key to solving the mystery lies with the public.

Superintendent Adrian Gamble last year appealed for anyone with information about the woman or her possible identity to contact Gardaí.

The appeal is targeted on east Cork locals as well as families, nursing homes, care workers and those involved in the funeral trade.

"An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves," he said.

He urged anyone with information - no matter how trivial - to contact Gardaí to assist their investigation.

Supt Gamble revealed the woman was in her 70s at the time of her death, was 152cm (5’) to 157cm (5’ 2") in height, had a large frame or build, wore dentures and her joints indicated she suffered from arthritis.

When discovered, she was wearing a white, old-style night dress that was some 127cm (50 inches) in length.

She may have lain by the railway embankment for between five and ten years.

"To speculate (precisely) would be wrong but I would say within the last ten years," he said.

He refused to comment on whether Gardaí might upgrade their inquiry to a murder investigation.

"It is a criminal investigation at this stage - the first thing we have to do is to identify the remains. The investigation will take its course from there but I can confirm that it is a criminal investigation."

"It is an open investigation and we are extending an appeal to the greater public in the hopes that someone could come forward."

The grim find came on January 5 when workmen developing a new €19.8m greenway on the old Midleton-Youghal railway line in east Cork were shocked to spot

what they believed was a human skull in undergrowth which had just been cleared.

All work was immediately suspended at the Roxborough site near the Dungourney Road - and Gardaí later uncovered further skeletal remains as part of a painstaking two week search operation.

Gardaí have obtained a genetic profile coupled with dental analysis, carbon dating and forensic results from old clothing and a piece of religious jewellery found at the site.

False teeth were also found at the site.

Detectives worked through a 30 year record of missing persons in a bid to narrow their search.

National missing persons files were cross-referenced with the search extended beyond Cork.

However, Gardaí do not have any matching missing person file from the local area.

Fragments of clothing found wrapped around one of the bones was said to indicate old-style nightwear normally associated with pensioners.

A piece of religious jewellery - a crucifix on a chain - was also found by one of the vertebrae.