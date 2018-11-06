Gardaí are investigating a fatal traffic collision at Mourne Vale Estate in Dundalk.

Gardai investigate after pedestrian (70s) killed in collision with truck

A pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was fatally injured on 6 November at 6.50pm, when she was involved in a collision with a truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road at the scene is sealed off to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collisions Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400.

Online Editors