Gardaí investigate after man abducted in Finglas in broad daylight by gang armed with hammer

Image of the man being forced into a car in Finglas.

A garda investigation is underway after a man was abducted in broad daylight in Dublin this afternoon.

The 22-year-old victim was forced into a car in the Finglas area by a group of men who were armed with a hammer.

Footage of the incident shared on social media shows the group dragging the man into a people carrier on the Finglas Road before the vehicle speeds off.

Gardaí were alerted and an operation was immediately launched to locate the victim and the suspects.

He was later discovered with serious injuries in another area of Finglas.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Dublin Fire Brigade before being rushed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

His injuries have been described as non-life threatening and a vehicle was later found on fire near Dunsink Lane.

A Garda spokesman confirmed that they are investigating “all the circumstances of an incident” in the area today during which a man was assaulted.

“The injured man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

Detectives are investigating if the incident is linked to a recent spate of gang violence in the Finglas area.

It has seen a number of serious incidents including a grenade attack and a serious assault.

The attempted bombing happened on Monday night, but the suspects targeted the wrong house and instead an innocent family were lucky to escape unharmed.

Gangland tensions in the locality have been at a high level over the past fortnight with armed patrols increased in the area.