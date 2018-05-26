News Irish News

Saturday 26 May 2018

Gardai investigate after dog shot dead in overnight attack in Dublin

The scene at Moatview Avenue, Coolock Picture by Fergal Phillips.
The scene at Moatview Avenue, Coolock Picture by Fergal Phillips.

Rachel Farrell

Gardai are investigating after a shooting incident in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended to an incident in Priorswood, Coolock after reports of shots being fired around 1am this morning.

A number of shots were fired into the rear of a house on Moatview Avenue but there were no injuries to anyone in the house.

The homeowner's dog was found shot dead in the back garden.

"No persons in the house were injured. Investigations are ongoing," a Garda spokesperson said. 

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News