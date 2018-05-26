Gardai investigate after dog shot dead in overnight attack in Dublin
Gardai are investigating after a shooting incident in Dublin in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Gardaí confirmed that they attended to an incident in Priorswood, Coolock after reports of shots being fired around 1am this morning.
A number of shots were fired into the rear of a house on Moatview Avenue but there were no injuries to anyone in the house.
The homeowner's dog was found shot dead in the back garden.
"No persons in the house were injured. Investigations are ongoing," a Garda spokesperson said.
