Gardai in Dublin appeal for assistance to find boy (14) missing for over 24 hours
Gardai at Store Street are appealing for the public's help to find 14-year-old Leon Wilson.
Leon was last seen on Eden Quay in Dublin city centre at approximately 9.15pm on December 27.
When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face Tracksuit with blue trim.
He is described as being 5'7” tall, of slim build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01-6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Online Editors