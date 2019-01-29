GARDAI are searching for the driver of a car which sped through a west Dublin housing estate before hitting a child.

GARDAI are searching for the driver of a car which sped through a west Dublin housing estate before hitting a child.

Gardai hunting for driver as boy rushed to hospital after being hit by a car

An investigation is underway into the incident which happened shortly before 4pm in the Fairlawn area of Finglas, Dublin 11.

Gardai were called to the scene after a car, reported to be driving erratically in the area, struck a juvenile male who was walking along a footpath.

Emergency services responded but the vehicle involved had fled the scene before gardai arrived.

The injured child, who is a juvenile male, was brought to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Sources said the youth was treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but is understood to be in a stable condition.

Gardai are continuing to hunt for the vehicle involved in the serious collision.

A video of the incident has been circulated on social media which shows two cars driving erratically through the Fairlawn housing estate.

The second vehicle, a silver hatchback, then appears to lose control on the straight road, before swerving into a youth walking on the pathway.

The brief clip, which lasts for 16 seconds, abruptly ends after the vehicle collides with the child.

The incident is under investigation by officers based at Finglas garda station.

Online Editors