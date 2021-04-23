Gardaí hunt gunman after shots fired through window of house

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a shooting incident in Limerick in which several shots were fired in the window of a home late last night.

The incident occurred in Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra shortly before 3:30am.

No person was injured during the shooting incident.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road say they received a report of shots fired at the house and believe the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Childers Road.

Gardaí confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors