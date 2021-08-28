Gardaí have ‘no motive’ for murder of teen found shot dead in driveway

The scene on Trim Road, Enfield, Co Meath, where the body of a man was discovered yesterday. Photo: Paul Nicholls/MediaPix

Gardaí investigating the murder of a teenager due to start a new stage in his life, say they have no motive for his killing and are appealing to the public for assistance.

The body of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien, who had suffered a single fatal gunshot wound, was discovered lying in the driveway of a property in Enfield, Co Meath on Friday morning.

Addressing the media outside Trim garda station this afternoon, Superintendent Liam Geraghty, said the teenager “was not known to the gardaí in any format whatsoever that we are aware of at this time”.

He described Mr O’Brien as “quiet man”, who kept very much to himself.

"Our understanding is that he was due to start a new career very, very shortly, in the next week or so. We have no motive for this killing at this time,” he added.

Asked if the killing could have been a case of mistaken identity, Supt Geraghty said: “We have a very open mind at this stage. We will follow any line of enquiry which is why we are appealing to any member of the public with any information to please come forward to us on this case.

“We are following any information that we receive at this time. We are following a number of lines of enquiries, we are conducting house to house enquiries, we are carrying out CCTV enquiries to establish last known movements but at this moment our appeal is very much to the members of the public if you have any information that can help us to please contact the investigation team here at Trim garda station.”

Mr O’Brien had been living in a self-contained flat for the last four months having moved from Gorey, Co Wexford.

The apartment, at the rear of the main residence, is owned by a relative.

Gardaí said Mr O’Brien was in contact with a family member at around 8pm on Thursday.

A number of people reported hearing a single ‘bang’ that evening.

Mr O’Brien’s body was discovered by a relative at 7am on Friday.

A post mortem by the Chief State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan found the teenager suffered a single fatal gunshot injury.

Gardaí confirmed the gun used was not recovered at the scene and a murder investigation is now underway.

A blue tent today covered the spot at the rear of the property where the young man’s body was discovered as a technical examination was carried out.

Neighbours in the quiet residential area, on the outskirts of Enfield, spoke of their shock and devastation for the young man’s family.

One neighbour also told how he and his wife had heard a loud bang at 8.30pm on Thursday but had assumed it was a noise from the train station or down on the nearby canal.

“We did hear a bang, it was like a shot, at about 8.30 pm on Thursday evening,” he said.

“It was before it was dark because when we looked out we saw all the birds flying from the trees.

“I said: ‘what the hell was that?’"

Another neighbour said: “I have sons myself... I can’t even think what they’re going through.

“It’s just unbelievable."

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the O’Brien family and gardaí appealed for privacy for the family at this time.

Gardaí appealed for anyone who was in the area of the Trim Road in Enfield, at or close to its junction with Main Street, between 8pm and Thursday and 7am on Friday to make contact with gardaí, whether they witnessed anything or not.

Anyone driving or cycling in the area who may have vehicle dashcam footage, or any other video footage, is also asked to call gardaí at Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.