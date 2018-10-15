News Irish News

Monday 15 October 2018

Gardai have located man (61) who was reported missing

Gardai have located a 61-year-old man who had been missing from his home in Dublin's City Centre.

The man was located safe and well this afternoon.

Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

