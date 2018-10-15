-
Gardai have located man (61) who was reported missing
Independent.ie
Gardai have located a 61-year-old man who had been missing from his home in Dublin's City Centre.
The man was located safe and well this afternoon.
Gardaí thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.
Online Editors