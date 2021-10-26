A Garda search of a woodland area in Co Kildare in relation to an investigation into the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob and Jo Jo Dullard has ended.

Gardaí have confirmed that the search of the woodland site has now been completed and nothing of evidential value to the investigations was recovered.

An Garda Síochána has said it continues to keep the families involved updated on the progress of the investigations.

On October 11, fresh searches got underway in a woodland in Taggartstown as part of Garda investigations into the disappearance of the two missing women.

Search teams descended on the Kildare site, after detectives confirmed they were focusing on reports of “unusual activity” noticed in the woodland on the evening Deirdre Jacob was last seen.

The major operation took place close to Usk Little near the county border with Wicklow.

Deirdre Jacob, who was 18 years old at the time was last seen near her home in Newbridge on July 28, 1998.

The last sighting of her was from CCTV footage at an Irish Permanent office on the town’s Main Street at around 3pm.

Meanwhile, Jo Jo Dullard was 21 years old when she disappeared without a trace from Moone, Co Kildare, on November 9, 1995.

She had missed her bus home and had to take an indirect bus to Naas, before hitching two lifts to Moone.

Later that day the young woman was on the phone to a friend from a phone box to notify her of her whereabouts, when a car pulled up for Ms Dullard. She has not been seen since.

Both investigations have been upgraded to murder inquiries in recent years after the cases were reviewed by the Garda’s ‘Cold Case’ unit.

While the latest search has now been completed, Gardaí have remained at the scene to complete necessary site works on the private lands.

Meanwhile, during the search the remnants of a previously undiscovered historical settlement were identified in the woodlands.

Gardaí have confirmed that the National Monuments Service has been notified of the discovery.