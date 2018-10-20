Gardai find 276 vehicles speeding during 24-hour National Slow Down Day

Some 276 vehicles were detected speeding during the last 24 hours as part of a crackdown on speeding across the country.

Gardai carried out speed checks in over 1,000 enforcement zones from 7am on Friday until 7am this morning.

A total of 164,032 vehicles were checked by gardai and and GoSafe during the 24-hour period.

Notable incidents include a motorist driving 82km/h in a 50km/h Zone in Moylough, Co Galway and another driver going 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone in Ardee, Co Louth.

In Dublin, one driver was caught doing 94km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N11 Stillorgan Road.

Gardai thanked motorists for their co-operation and encouraged drivers to drive safely on every day of the year.

"National Slow Down day is about making our roads and our communities safer. When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists," Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, of the Roads Policing Bureau said.

"I would like to thank the drivers who were monitored and were driving safely within the speed limits. These drivers were behaving responsibly and did not put other road users at risk.

"We would appeal to all road users to ALWAYS drive safely and within the speed limit not just on National Slow Down Day."

Online Editors