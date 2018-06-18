GARDAÍ fear the body of a pensioner who was the victim of a suspected hit and run may have laid by the side of a Cork road for hours before he was discovered.

Gardai fear body of suspected hit-and-run victim lay on roadside for hours before discovery

The man - named localled as Alistair Hines (67) - is believed to have been struck and killed by a vehicle just minutes after he left friends in a local pub in north Cork.

It is believed Mr Hines was socialising on Saturday night and the fatal incident occurred as he was walking home on the outskirts of the village of Liscarroll. Gardaí suspect the collision occurred late on Saturday morning or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mr Hines was pronounced dead at the scene when he was discovered around 9.30am on Sunday. The body of the pensioner was found at Ballybane on the road from Castlecor to John’s Bridge, only a short distance from Liscarroll village.

Gardaí have conducted forensic examinations of the scene and are also checking CCTV security camera footage around the area to try to determine the movements of vehicles during the time when the collision is believed to have occurred. Mallow Gardaí are investigating the matter and appealed for anyone who may have information to contact them.

A full post mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH). Gardaí stressed that the nature of their investigation will be determined by the post mortem examination findings.

Locals expressed shock at the tragic death of the popular local pensioner.

“This is an awful tragedy and it is so sad for his family," Councillor John Paul O'Shea (FG) said.

“It’s terrible to think he was so close to home.” "It is also terrible to think he was just left there by the roadside."

Online Editors