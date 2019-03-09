Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the seizure of €10,000 worth of cannabis, a grow-house with paraphernalia and a loaded pistol with a silencer.

Gardai discover €10,000 worth of drugs and a loaded pistol with silencer in planned search

Gardai discovered the drugs and weapon during the search of a number of premises in Newcastlewest as part of an operation aimed at targeting organised criminal activity in Limerick.

A 61-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested at the scene in connection with the seizures, which took place on Thursday evening, March 7.

The older man and the woman have since been released from custody without charge, pending submission of a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The younger man has been charged and appears before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at the Court Buildings, Mulgrave Street, Limerick, at 5pm today, Saturday.

