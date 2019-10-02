GARDAI have said they are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage boy as they launched an appeal for information this afternoon.

Gardai 'concerned for the welfare' of missing teenage boy

Luke Donohue (16) went missing from the Lourdes Road in Dublin 8 area today.

He is described as being 5’7” in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of Luke.

"Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

