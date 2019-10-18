GARDAI are appealing for information about a missing elderly man.

Gardai 'concerned for the welfare' of missing elderly man (79)

John Tyson (79) has been missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin since yesterday.

He is described as being 5’10’’, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy cardigan, navy trousers, black shoes and a brown jacket.

A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of John.

"Anyone who has seen John or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors