Gardai 'concerned' for man (26) missing since Easter as they renew appeal for information
Gardai have renewed their appeal for information about a man who has been missing since Easter weekend.
Edgars Leimanis (26) has been missing from Edenderry, Co Offaly since March 31.
He was last seen at approximately 11pm on the March 31 at Newberry Close, Edenderry.
He is 6'2" in height, short brown hair and strong build.
Edgars was last seen wearing a grey jacket and dark chino type trousers.
Gardaí are concerned for Edgars and are urging anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts to contact Edenderry Garda Station on 046 9731290, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors