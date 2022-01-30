Ozone Cars close to the scene on Robinhood Road where a vehicle struck Ian McDonnell (Photo by Steve Humphreys)

Gardaí are now following a definite line of inquiry into the death of Dublin-based businessman Ian McDonnell who died days after he tried to stop his car being stolen at his workplace.

Extensive CCTV footage recorded in and around the Ozone Cars dealership on the Robinhood Road in Clondalkin, as well as forensic evidence from the recovered car, are believed to have been crucial in advancing the investigation.

Mr McDonnell (50) was at the Ozone Cars premises, where he worked as manager, on Sunday evening on January 23.

While he was there his car was stolen and he intervened to try to prevent the grey coloured Volkswagen Passat, registration number 161 OY 1861, being driven away.

But he ended up on the bonnet as the car drove along the Robinhood Road, and was then found on the road at around 6.15pm with serious injuries.

He was then taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital but died last Friday evening.

Gardaí in Clondalkin investigating the fatal incident found Mr McDonnell’s VW on Limekiln Green in Greenhills, Dublin 12, on Friday and it was recovered to be forensically examined.

A second vehicle involved in the incident, a silver coloured Toyota Aqua with the registration number 152 D 32687, was located burnt out in Ballinascorney, Tallaght last Tuesday. It had been stolen in Crumlin on Sunday January 23, the same day that Mr McDonnell had tried to prevent his own car being stolen.

The Toyota was also taken away to be forensically examined.

Stolen cars are often parked away in offsite locations by car thieves in case they have tracking devices fitted to them.

This system means that if gardaí track the car it will not be linked to the criminals who stole it, and if it remains untouched after a number of days the criminals go back and collect it.

They then give it a new identity before selling it, or break it down into parts which are then sold.

The fact that the VW was not burned out means there is a greater likelihood of members of the garda technical bureau gaining vital forensic evidence from it.

The focus of attention has now turned to known car thieves and gangs who operate in that line of crime, and gardaí are confident they are closing-in on the suspects.

Mr McDonnell is originally from Co Roscommon, but lived in the Griffeen Valley area of Lucan with his wife Monica, two daughters and a son.

A garda family liaison officer has been appointed to his family, who has described their “inexpressible grief” at his death.

A death notice published on Saturday said that Mr McDonnell will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his wife and children, and wider family.

Apart from the CCTV and forensic evidence, the interviewing of witnesses has also led to significant progress in the investigation.

Gardai have appealed for anyone who may have been in the Robinhood Road area of Clondalkin on the evening of Sunday January 23 between 5.30pm and 7pm, and who may have witnessed any activity which drew their attention or who may have any video dash cam footage, to come forward.

They also want to speak with anyone who spotted the grey VW between Sunday January 23 and Friday January 28; and the silver Toyota Aqua between Sunday January 23 and Tuesday January 25.

Gardai say they are looking for any information on where either car was parked up at any location, and if either vehicle was seen in any petrol station or at any other location over those days.

Investigating Gardaí are also seeking assistance from anyone who may have seen either of the cars in the vicinity of Ballymount, Walkinstown, Tallaght, Kylemore Road, or Ballyfermot between 6.30pm and 9pm on Sunday night January 23.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at (01) 6667600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.