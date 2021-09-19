Gardaí called to protest outside home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

FINE Gael ministers have criticised a protest held outside Tánaiste and party leader Leo Varadkar’s home earlier today describing it as “vile” and “repulsive”.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the protest outside the home of Mr Varadkar and his partner, Dr Matt Barrett.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí were alerted to a number of protesters outside a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon, Sunday 19th September, 2021 at approximately 1pm.

“Gardaí attended, and the protest ended without incident.”

Reacting to the protest, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris posted on Twitter: “Sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour outside the home of @LeoVaradkar and Matt.

“It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is.

“Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels.”

Meanwhile, Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan wrote: “It’s not OK for the mob to appear at home of @LeoVaradkar shouting invective vitriol!!

“Call this out as unacceptable. Those who flippantly attack here on social media & mainstream media might reflect on their words. This is the consequence. Let’s not take democracy for granted!”

Deputy Government chief whip Brendan Griffin tweeted: “When people on here (social media) demonise & abuse democratically elected representatives, normalising & inciting hatred, it’s no wonder that it makes the leap out into the real world.

“Limits get pushed & pushed. Solidarity with my friend @Leovaradkar tonight & all victims of homophobic abuse.”

Former Fine Gael TD Noel Rock also added his support for Mr Varadkar and Mr Barrett, writing online: “Every decent person should outright condemn what we’ve seen today outside Leo’s home.”

Social Democrats TD for Dublin Central Gary Gannon also added his support for Mr Varadkar, tweeting. “What occurred outside Leo Varadkar’s house today was nothing short of vile. Blatant homophobia has no place in our Republic and should be confronted wherever it occurs.”

Galway city Social Democrats councillor Owen Hanley also responded to the incident, writing: “Disgusting behaviour outside Leo Varadkar’s house today but sadly unsurprising.

“The far right seem to act with impunity and are growing in their arrogance.

“They stand against everything our Republic represents.”

One video posted online of the protest included a voice over with homophobic language being used.

A poster on a fence outside Mr Varadkar’s home, showed there was also an anti Covid-19 vaccine element to the protest.

A woman is also filmed shouting in the street, making false claims about government policy.

The far right are being blamed for the protest but gardaí did not give any information on who they believed had attended.

The Irish Independent has contacted Mr Varadkar’s spokesperson for comment.