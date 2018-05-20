A 24-year-old woman has reportedly disappeared after leaving her home in Co Wicklow on Saturday afternooon.

A 24-year-old woman has reportedly disappeared after leaving her home in Co Wicklow on Saturday afternooon.

Gardai believe phone of missing young woman (24) found amid reports of 'female' being forced into car

Jastine Valdez, from Enniskerry, was last seen when she left her home yesterday - and was reported missing by her family late last night.

Gardai have said that the report of her disappearance follows an earlier reported incident near Enniskerry. Shortly after 6.15pm, a report was received of a female pedestrian being forced into a car on the (R760) south of Enniskerry.

Gardai said that the car involved in this incident was described as a dark coloured Nissan SUV. A phone has been discovered at the scene that gardai believe belongs to the young woman.

It is understood that Jastine, who is studying accountancy at IT Carlow, is very close to her family, who are now extremely concerned. Gardai have said that they are investing a large number of resources into the investigation of the missing woman.

A case conference has been held by investigators and Gardaí are liaising closely with Justine's family. Jastine has been described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with long black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a dark coloured jacket, white t-shirt, grey leggings and runners.

The scene on the R760 is currently preserved and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the disappearance of the young woman to contact them. They are particularly appealing for information on or sightings of a dark coloured Nissan SUV partial registration 171-D-2****.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bray Garda Station 01-6665300 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors