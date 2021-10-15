Gardaí ‘aware’ of viral TikTok video showing officer pointing a gun in Dublin station

Gardaí have said they are aware of a video in circulation on social media apparently showing an officer pointing a gun in a North Dublin station.

The video, which has been widely circulated on TikTok, is filmed through a window and shows a man in a shirt pointing what appears to be a handgun.

The word ‘Finglas’ is emblazoned over the footage which has been viewed thousands of times on the social media site..

However, it is not clear when the incident occurred.

In a statement to sundayworld.com, the Garda Press Office confirmed that a member of An Garda Síochána who is “an authorised firearms officer” drew “an official issue firearm in a controlled private environment".

“No civilians were present at the time,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The Garda was not under any threat nor presenting a threat to any person at the time.”