| 10.7°C Dublin

Gardaí ‘aware’ of viral TikTok video showing officer pointing a gun in Dublin station

'An authorised firearms officer did draw an official issue firearm in a controlled private environment,' a garda spokesman has said.

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

Gardaí have said they are aware of a video in circulation on social media apparently showing an officer pointing a gun in a North Dublin station.

The video, which has been widely circulated on TikTok, is filmed through a window and shows a man in a shirt pointing what appears to be a handgun.

The word ‘Finglas’ is emblazoned over the footage which has been viewed thousands of times on the social media site..

However, it is not clear when the incident occurred.

In a statement to sundayworld.com, the Garda Press Office confirmed that a member of An Garda Síochána who is “an authorised firearms officer” drew “an official issue firearm in a controlled private environment".

“No civilians were present at the time,” a Garda spokesperson said.

“The Garda was not under any threat nor presenting a threat to any person at the time.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy