The man's body was found in Mallow this evening.

The nature of the investigation into the discovery of the remains of a pub worker at the foot of a stairwell in a Cork town will be determined by the findings of a post mortem examination today, gardaí said.

Detectives launched an investigation after the man, aged in his 50s, was discovered in the apartment complex at Thomas Davis Street, in Mallow shortly after 7pm on Thursday.

A resident raised the alarm after spotting the man lying unresponsive in the stairwell annex. The remains were discovered in the complex located just a few metres from the town centre.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were later removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

Gardaí have sealed off the area pending a full technical examination.

However, gardaí stresse the nature of their investigation will now be determined by the results of the post mortem examination to be conducted today by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

It is unclear if the man may have died as a result of a possible fall.

Gardaí are conducting door-to-door inquiries in the area to determine if anyone heard or saw anything untoward in the hours before the man's body was discovered.

The man worked in a pub and officers hope to speak to workmates to confirm where and when the individual was last seen.

CCTV security camera footage from Mallow town centre is also being examined to determine if movements to and from the apartment complex can be clarified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station of the Garda Confidential Helpline.



