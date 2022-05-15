Gardaí at scene of fatal road traffic collision in Co Louth

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died following a road traffic collision in Co Louth this afternoon.

The collision involving a car and a motorbike occurred on the N2 at the Philipstown junction, at approximately 12:35pm this afternoon.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

No other injuries were reported.

The road between Collon and Ardee has been closed this afternoon and local diversions are in place.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Co Louth this afternoon.

“Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”