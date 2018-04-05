Gardai ask for public's help to find man (63) missing for three days

Independent.ie

Gardai in Tipperary are appealing for the public's help to to find Malachy Brennan (63) who has been missing for three days.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/gardai-ask-for-publics-help-to-find-man-63-missing-for-three-days-36778984.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36778983.ece/27a7d/AUTOCROP/h342/Malachy%20Brennan.jpg