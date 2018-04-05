Gardai ask for public's help to find man (63) missing for three days
Gardai in Tipperary are appealing for the public's help to to find Malachy Brennan (63) who has been missing for three days.
Malachy was last seen on April 2 in his home in Borrisokane, Tipperary at approximately 6pm.
He is described as 5'8", of slim build with blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers and a grey hat.
Anyone who has seen Malachy or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
