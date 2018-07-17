Gardai arrest two men with loaded revolver short distance from Dublin home of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch

Two men found with a loaded revolver in North Dublin last night were just one kilometre away from the home of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

Two men found with a loaded revolver in North Dublin last night were just one kilometre away from the home of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

The pair, aged 25 and 28, were arrested on the Howth Road in Killester at approximately 5pm last night.

The location where both men - who were travelling in a taxi - were stopped, is just one kilometre away from the Clontarf home of Hutch.

It is believed Hutch is at a location in Europe and not in Ireland, as he is a high profile target of the Kinahan gang.

The Hutch/Kinahan feud has claimed 18 lives and include the murder of Gary Hutch in September 2015, and the shooting dead of Kinahan associate David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

The two men arrested last night are currently in custody at Clontarf Garda Station.

Gardai said the car was stopped on Killester Road as part of an intelligence-led operation, involving officers from the Special Crime Operations and Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll said gardai continue to monitor the activity of people associated with organised crime groups with a view to protecting the life of their intended victims and to seize the proceeds of their criminal activity.

"Personnel attached to the Special Crime Operations and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and in particular, supported by special units attached to Security and Intelligence, have again arrested suspects while in possession of a fully-loaded handgun in circumstances where it is suspected that there was an intention to murder."

Online Editors