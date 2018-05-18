Gardai arrest man in connection with seizure of five guns in Dublin
A man in his late 20s has been arrested in connection to the seizure of five fireams in Dublin last month.
According to gardai, the man was arrested on Thursday evening in Dublin and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of The Offences Against the State Act at Coolock Garda Station.
On Tuesday, April 3, gardai discovered a sub machine gun and four handguns in a discarded backback in Coolock.
A vehicle linked to the incident was also seized by gardai.
The man has been charged in connection with the incident and is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.
Online Editors