Gardai arrest man in bar after he assaulted bouncer at different pub
A bouncer received injuries to his mouth and nose after he was assaulted in a Dublin pub yesterday.
The incident happened at a bar on Parnell Street at around 8pm.
The suspects fled the scene but gardai tracked them down in a different bar later that evening.
A man in his 40s was arrested and brought to Store Street garda station.
"Gardai in Store Street are investigating an assault that occurred in a bar on Parnell Street, Dublin 1 on Thursday, May 24 at approximately 8pm.
"A bouncer was assaulted in the course of this incident."
