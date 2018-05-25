News Irish News

Friday 25 May 2018

Gardai arrest man in bar after he assaulted bouncer at different pub

Stock picture
Stock picture
Amy Molloy

Amy Molloy

A bouncer received injuries to his mouth and nose after he was assaulted in a Dublin pub yesterday.

The incident happened at a bar on Parnell Street at around 8pm.

The suspects fled the scene but gardai tracked them down in a different bar later that evening.

A man in his 40s was arrested and brought to Store Street garda station.

"Gardai in Store Street are investigating an assault that occurred in a bar on Parnell Street, Dublin 1 on Thursday, May 24 at approximately 8pm.

"A bouncer was assaulted in the course of this incident."

Online Editors

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News