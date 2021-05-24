Gardaí arrest man following seizure of €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the seizure of €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

The drugs were discovered yesterday at an address in Cork city, as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Officers from the Divisional Drugs unit in Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at a house on Shandon Street at around 8.30pm.

During the course of the search they seized around €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is detained at Mayfield Garda Station.