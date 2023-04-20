Gardai have arrested a man following an incident where a landlord allegedly tried to enter a property with a circular saw in Co Galway.

A video emerged on social media showing the landlord attepting to cut through the front door of the property in Ballinasloe, and at one point he lunged at the tenant.

The incident allegedly happened on Monday afternoon.

Dr Muhammed Raheel Jethel, who has been living in the property with his family for nearly four years, said he has been "in fear for my life" since it happened.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí investigating an incident at a residential premises in Ballinasloe on the 17th April 2023 have arrested a man for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

"The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Galway.

"Investigations are ongoing."

In the video, the landlord can be heard saying: “I have a Quran here. I’m going to burn it outside the door. I’m going to cut the door down. I’ve been to the guards and they told me to ask you for the money and if you refuse, they’ll be coming.”

He claimed that Dr Jethel owes him money in unpaid rent.

However, Dr Jethel said that he had been transferring rent to him since August but the money had been bouncing back.

He claims he made several attempts to contact the landlord but could not get through to him.

Dr Jethel provided screengrabs showing how monthly rent payments of €600 bounced back in August, September, October, November and December. Two payments of €650 in January and February also bounced back.

He said two weeks ago, a locksmith came to the house to change the locks while his family were inside and left once he realised people were there. The landlord also showed up and accused him of not paying rent and asked him to leave the property.

“The landlord said he had changed the bank accounts. But how would I have known as he never updated me? He has never given me any notice to leave.”

“My wife is traumatised after the incident.”

Dr Jethel said he has since transferred €3,000 to the landlord’s new account and is now looking for somewhere else to live.