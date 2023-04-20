| 11.8°C Dublin

Amy Molloy

Gardai have arrested a man following an incident where a landlord allegedly tried to enter a property with a circular saw in Co Galway.

A video emerged on social media showing the landlord attepting to cut through the front door of the property in Ballinasloe, and at one point he lunged at the tenant.

