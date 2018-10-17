Gardai arrest 'intruder' found on roof of house

A man in his 30s was arrested in the early hours of this morning after being discovered on the roof of a house.

A man in his 30s was arrested in the early hours of this morning after being discovered on the roof of a house.

Gardai responded to a call in Dundalk, Co Louth about an intruder at a house shortly after 2am.

A man was discovered on the roof of the house on Castletown Road when gardai arrived at the scene.

The man was safely removed from the roof with the assistance of local fire services. He was arrested at the scene under the Criminal Damage Act and will appear in court later today, gardai have confirmed.

"He was taken to Dundalk Garda Station and is expected to appear before Dundalk District Court later this morning charged in connection with the case," a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Online Editors