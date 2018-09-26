Gardai arrest 18 people as part of major investigation

Gardai arrested 18 people as part of an investigation into alleged theft, assault, fraud, burglary and criminal damage offences.

Ten people have since been charged and will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

The arrests were made in the Carlow area yesterday as part of Operation Thor and Operation Storm.

A total of 36 checkpoints targeting local criminal groups were carried out during the operation.

Gardai also seized five vehicles under the road traffic acts.

The operation was led by Gardaí from the Carlow/ Kilkenny Division, assisted by the Armed Support Unit.

