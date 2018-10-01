Gardai have arrested a number of people as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged child sexual abuse in the south-west of the country.

Gardai arrest 12 people as part of investigation into alleged child sexual abuse

This evening gardai and detectives carried out a number of searches which resulted in 12 people being arrested for questioning.

They are being held in separate garda stations across different regions in relation to alleged sexual abuse and child exploitation.

A source told Independent.ie that several of these people currently being quizzed have previously been arrested as part of the same investigation.

A garda spokesman said: “Garda have arrested a number of people in relation to an ongoing investigation.

“They are currently detained in Garda stations in the Southern and Western Regions of An Garda Siochana.”

Online Editors