GARDAI have said they are concerned for the welfare of a young man who has been missing since yesterday.

GARDAI have said they are concerned for the welfare of a young man who has been missing since yesterday.

'Gardai are very concerned for his welfare' - appeal for information about missing man

Xasan Maska (25) is missing from Mount Brown in Dublin 8.

Xasan is described as being 5’7 in height and of slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a military style camouflage jacket, a tracksuit with two yellow stripes down the side.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01-6669700 or The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors