Gardai appealing for information about teenage girl who has been missing for almost a week

GARDAI have launched an appeal for information about a teenage girl who has been missing for almost a week.

Andrada Moldovan (17) is missing from her home in Navan, Co Meath and was last seen on October 9 at 1.30pm.

She is a Romanian national, and is described as having a thin build and being 5’9 in height. She has blue eyes and long curly blonde hair.

When she was last seen, Andrada was wearing a pink/peach jacket, blue jeans and white runners. She was also carrying a black handbag.

Anyone who has seen Andrada or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

