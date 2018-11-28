Gardai appealing for information about missing girl (15)

Gardai are appealing for information about a teenage girl who has been missing for five days.

Areta Leliukaite (15) has been missing from the Navan area of Co Meath since November 23 last.

She is described as being 5'5", with long brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen Areta was wearing a green jacket, with grey leggings, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Gardai in Navan on 046 9079930.

Online Editors