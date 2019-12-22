GARDAI are appealing for information about a young man who has been missing for more than a month.

Gardai appealing for information about man missing for over a month

Sintayehu Tilahun (23) was last seen in the Jervis Street area on November 20.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Sintayehu or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors