GARDAI are appealing for information about a teenage boy who has been missing for almost a week.

Gardai appealing for information about boy (15) missing for almost a week

Ryan McGuinness (15) has been missing from Balbriggan, Co Dublin since January 15.

Ryan was last seen that morning in Donabate and he was wearing red, white and black coloured runners, grey tracksuit pants, red and black hoody and a black baseball cap.

He is approximately 5' 8" in height, with black hair and brown eyes.

Gardai say Ryan is known to frequent the Ballyfermot and Dublin 8 areas.



Anyone who may have seen Ryan or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 - 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Online Editors