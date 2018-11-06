Gardai have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing a missing teenager.

Gardai appeal to public for help tracing missing teen (17)

Kalem Murphy (17) was last seen at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin 15 on the 4th November 2018.

Murphy, with a home address in in Lahinch Road, Co Clare, is described as being 6ft tall, of thin build with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a grey coat, lime green hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and navy Nike runners.

It is understood that he also had a black gear bag with him when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Kalem or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors