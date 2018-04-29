Gardai appeal to find boy (14) missing from Dublin 4
Gardai have launched an appeal in a bid to trace the whereabouts of a teenager missing from Dublin.
Gardai say that 14-year old Serxhio Budi is missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 since 4pm on Saturday April 28.
Serxhio is described as 5'9", of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, grey jumper and a black hooded jacket.
Anyone who has seen Serxhio or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station at (01) 666 9600 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors