Gardai have appealed to the public for information following a hit-and-run incident in Co Kildare.

Gardai appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run in Co Kildare

A motorcyclist was hit from behind by a car on Main Street Kill at Kill GAA Club at approximately 7.45am this morning.

It is understood that the motorcyclist was travelling from Dublin towards Johnstown when he was hit by the car, which did not stop and headed in the Johnstown direction.

Gardai wish to seek information from members of the public that were waiting for a bus that might have witnessed the collision, as the incident occurred beside two bus stops on route 126.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

