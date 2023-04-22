| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

latest Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Sligo crash

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Ali Bracken Email

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in County Sligo this morning.

The single car collision occurred on a local road at Rathbraughan, on the outskirts of Sligo town.

Most Watched

Privacy