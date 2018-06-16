Gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses in a hit-and-run that left one man dead in Longford last night.

Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal collision as hit-and-run as driver comes forward

The 32-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the N4 at Deerpark near Newtownforbes at around 11.45pm on Friday night.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued in the direction of Newtownforbes. The man was treated at the scene by a paramedic and taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar by ambulance but was pronounced dead in the hospital.

A man in his 20s believed to be the driver of the vehicle has come forward and is assisting gardai with their investigations. Investigators are examining a car that has been recovered. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have preserved the scene for examination. The road is expected to remain closed until later this evening and traffic diversions are in place.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today by the Deputy State Pathologist Linda Mulligan at the mortuary in Tullamore Hospital, where the body of the deceased was removed to. Gardai are particularly appealing to anyone that was travelling on the N4 route from Newtownforbes to Roosky between 11pm and 12.30am who may have dash cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043-3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111. The investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors