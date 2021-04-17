Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man receives multiple lacerations in Longford attack

The man is being treated for non life-threatenin injuries in Midlands Hospital, Mullingar.

A man in his 20s is in hospital after receiving a number of lacerations during an assault in Longford Town last night.

The man was attacked by a number of males outside a house at Glebe View, Longford Town, at approximately 8:30pm last night.

The man was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non life-threatening.

The suspects are believed to have left the area in a blue 05 Citroen C5, which was found burnt out between Ballycloghan and Moydow a short time later.

A gold coloured Nissan Almera that was seen in the Moydow area last night is of interest to investigating Gardaí and they are appealing for the owners to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Glebe View area of Longford between 7pm and 9pm. They are also keen to speak to anyone in the Keel Moydow area between 7pm and 10pm, who may have seen these vehicles.

Additionally Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0571, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

