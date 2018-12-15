Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a man in his late 40s was killed after being struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai appeal for witnesses after man (40s) killed after being struck by car

The pedestrian was fatally injured in the incident which occurred on the N27 Airport Road in Cork City shortly after 5.30am.

Following the collision, the driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was arrested and remains in custody at Togher Garda Station.

The body of the man has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

The Kinsale Road is currently closed and diversions are in place to facilitate a forensic examination of the area.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information or dash cam footage to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

