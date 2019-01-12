Gardai appeal for witnesses after elderly man killed in fatal crash

Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing for witnesses of a single car collision in the South Cork town today.

Gardaí in Clonakilty are appealing for witnesses of a single car collision in the South Cork town today.

The crash is thought to have happened around 11am Saturday morning and saw a 4x4 vehicle leave the road, where it struck a ditch on the R585 at Shanlaragh near Dunmanway.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Cork.

There were no passengers in the car which, along with the scene of the crash, underwent an examination by garda forensic collision investigators. The local Coroner has been notified.

The result of a post-mortem will determine the extent of the investigation which will follow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors