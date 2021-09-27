Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body of man is found in Grand Canal

Gardaí at the Grand Canal at Dolphin's Barn, Dublin, where the body of a man was discovered. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardaí have launched an appeal for witnesses after the body of a young man was found in the Grand Canal in Dublin.

The young man, aged in his 20s, was found dead in the water at the Dolphin’s Barn section of the canal, on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood the body was discovered by a man who was in a canoe.

The body had been there overnight.

The body was recovered from the water and brought to Dublin City Mortuary where a post mortem was carried out.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the Dolphin’s Barn area, particularly along the Grand Canal, between 2am and 5am on Sunday to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling at the time with camera footage are asked to make this available to gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



