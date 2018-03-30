Gardai appeal for public's help to find man (30) missing for nine days
Gardai have appealed for the public's help to find Rafal Filipowicz who was last seen nine days ago.
The 30-year-old was was last seen on Wednesday, March 21 at 8am in the area of Portlaoise General Hospital.
Rafal is described as being 5'11" in height, with brown hair.
He has a tattoo on his right arm and when he was last seen he was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark runners.
Anyone who has seen Rafal or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Online Editors