Gardai appeal for public's assistance in tracing missing 16-year-old girl

Gardai are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl.

Janelle Quinn was last seen in Mullahoran, Co Cavan, on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 29th last.

Janelle is described as being 5ft 4in in height, of slim build with long straight dark brown/blonde hair and she has green eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a pair of ripped jeans, a black top, green jacket and a pair of black Nike runners.

It's believed she may have visited Kilbeggan in Co Westmeath and/or Dublin.

Anyone with information on Janelle's whereabouts are asked to contact gardai in Cavan on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

