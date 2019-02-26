Gardai have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing a 34-year-old man missing from Co Wexford.

Gardai appeal for public assistance in tracing man (34) missing from Wexford

Patrick Fanning, known as PJ, is missing from Enniscorthy since February 23rd.

His last known whereabouts were in the Ferrycarrig area.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of average build and with brown eyes and brown hair.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who has seen PJ or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

